Quincy Public Library holds special book sale at Quincy Town Center

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Public Library is holding a special book sale at the Quincy Town Center, where the GNC used to be, over the weekend.

It started on Friday and will go through Sunday.

QTC operating hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The books are in mint condition and will be sold for about $5 each.

All proceeds will go toward the Quincy Public Library.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.