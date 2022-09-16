River Hills Village celebrates National Assisted Living Week

KEOKUK (WGEM) - In honor of National Assisted Living Week one Tri-State facility is opening their indoor events back up for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Across America, families are celebrating National Assisted Living week.

In the Tri-States, River Hills Village in Keokuk is acknowledging the week by hosting multiple events.

A happy hour social was held today at the facility and the Assisted Living Director of Nursing Wendy Caviness said residents were eager to socialize.

“When I went around to the cottages to give them their invitations and try to explain to them that they were welcome to come, a lot of them were like it’s about time we’d love to see some of them,” said Caviness.

Caviness said it is a challenge navigating the social aspects of the pandemic.

“COVID has been challenging for everybody, a lot of the residence were used to having to stay in, worrying about going out,” said Caviness.

But today, residents like Joan Jordan, got to spend time with others.

Jordan invited her friends Mary and Sarah to the happy hour event for a little more socialization than usual.

“Well I have invited some of my friends,” said Jordan. “Well it’s just nice to be around them.”

Marketing Director of River Hills Village Stephanie Neil said this was the first big event indoors since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has been a real challenge for us to stay away for this long and to keep you know people out for safety it’s necessary but we are so excited and so thrilled to have them come in,” said Neill.

River Hills Village will conclude their week of celebrations with a family picnic this Saturday.

Resident and staff families will be welcomed to the facility for food and games.

