Senator Durbin visits Quincy Bay to talk restoration

QUINCY (WGEM) - Illinois Senator Dick Durbin was busy visiting several areas in Quincy on Friday, including the Quincy Park District to get a briefing on the latest condition of the Quincy Bay.

Durbin said he had noticed the condition of the bay deteriorating over the last year.

“You can just see it, I was here a little over a year ago and I can see the change for the worse, just in that period of time. So timeliness is critically important,” said Durbin.

Durbin expressed hope that the situation will change due to some new funding for the region.

“We’ve secured some $33 million through the corps to deal with the Upper Mississippi Restoration Projects, and Quincy Bay in my estimation is the highest priority for our state of Illinois when it comes to that. Now we have a second bill, The Water Resources Development Act which has passed the senate,” said Durbin.

The Water Resources Development Act would appropriate an additional $35 million toward restoration projects.

That bill is awaiting passage in the house, and Durbin said he believes it will pass with bipartisan support as it did in the senate.

He said he will push for a quick signing through his close relationship with President Biden.

Durbin said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will also be critical to the continuation of the project.

“We’ve got to ask the core of engineers, which is a highly respected group, to move as quickly as they can to work with us for a plan. A plan that will do dredging and other actions to reclaim this bay,” said Durbin.

He said he has hope that Illinois can get these projects done thanks to the unity expressed by local, state and federal officials.

