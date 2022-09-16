Stinson Summit takes flight at Quincy Regional Airport

Stinson Summit(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Historians and aviation lovers have an event to look forward to in the Tri-States over the weekend.

The annual Stinson Summit is being held at the Quincy Regional Airport. Pilots and their historic planes will fly in from all over the country to show off their Stinson Aircraft. Some are 75 years or older.

Over the weekend the pilots learn tips and tricks from each other on how to care for their aircraft.

“They’re airworthy, beautiful aircrafts,” said Stinson Summit’s Local Coordinator, Randy Phillips. “They’re a piece of American history that we’re trying to help preserve. We don’t think of ourselves as owners, we think of ourselves as caretakers of these aircrafts.”

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday the gates will open to the public to see the planes up close and talk with the pilots. It’s all free.

