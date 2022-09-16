Tennessee woman charged with killing mother

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Knoxville woman with the murder of her mother.
By David Sikes and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Police arrested a woman in Knoxville, Tennessee, in connection to the death of her mother.

WVLT reported investigators with the Knox County Sheriff’s have charged Angela Marie Holt, 47, with the murder of her mother, court records show. The victim’s name has not been released.

Deputies said in the court documents that they were called to the home in west Knox County just after 10 p.m. Tuesday after a family member found the victim inside the house.

Witnesses told police that Holt and her mother both lived at the home and were last seen together at 12:30 p.m. that day.

Police said in the report that Holt allegedly killed her mother with a cutting instrument and fled in a vehicle with the family’s dog.

Investigators arrested Holt and charged her with first-degree murder. She is currently in the Knox County Detention Center and is scheduled for a bond hearing on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man sentenced to 10 years after emotional impact statements
Quincy man sentenced to 10 years from fatal crash
Bed Bath & Beyond
Quincy store spared in latest list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures
According to the university's 10th-day data release, overall enrollment is up 2.5 percent from...
WIU sees largest freshman class in five years, overall enrollment climbs
FILE - The FedEx logo is seen on a delivery truck Tuesday, June 21, 2011, in Springfield, Ill....
FedEx to close stores, put off hiring as demand slumps
Great River Honor Flight
Great River Honor Flight departs on 61st mission

Latest News

A video shared by the zoo shows the birth and the moment the calf stood up for the first time.
Endangered okapi calf born at Oklahoma City Zoo
At 11 a.m. ET Friday, Tropical Storm Fiona was moving at 14 mph, about 135 miles east of...
Tropical Storm Fiona bringing heavy rains to Puerto Rico
The calf, which already weighs 57 pounds, is already meeting milestones like nursing and...
Endangered okapi calf born at Oklahoma City Zoo
MGN
Fort Madison police uncover explosive device
Detectives arrested Jeffrey Young, 51, on Tuesday and charged him with solicitation to murder.
Husband who planned murder-for-hire plot against wife released on $100,000 bail, officials say