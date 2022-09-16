Thomas Oakley recognized at economic summit

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - A Tri-State leader was recognized today. During the Tri-State Development Summit, Thomas A. Oakey was honored as an economic development and transportation leader in the region.

Before his death in April, he made a $1 million donation to Culver-Stockton College to help set up a permanent location for the summit.

Summit Advisory Board Member Chuck Scholz said having a permanent home for the summit will help launch it into the future.

“He cared about Northeast Missouri and Southeast Iowa just like he did Illinois,” Scholz said. “And before he passed away he endowed our summit here, it will be permanently at Culver-Stockton, we moved the meetings around but now we are endowed so that we can carry forward with his work into the future and really take it to a whole other level.”

The Tri-State Economic Summit was established in 1996, following the flood of 1993.

Oakley had an active role in transportation and economic development until his death.

