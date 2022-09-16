Tri-State Development Summit returns after three years

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - The Tri-State Development Summit is returning for the first time in three years.

Thursday night there was a barbeque and networking event at Mississippi River Park in Canton, Missouri.

The purpose of the summit is for community stakeholders to connect and share projects that create economic growth and sustainability.

Executive Director of the summit Leslie Sieck said the event is crucial to the Tri-State area.

“It’s about 36 counties joining together from three states to have one voice as we echo the issues and challenges that we are facing, but also as we father together to really craft and think about the opportunities that we have to problem solve together,” Sieck said.

The summit will continue tomorrow at 8:00 a.m. at Culver-Stockton College.

