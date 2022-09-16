Tri-State Economic Development Summit returns after hiatus

CANTON, Missouri (WGEM) - Business leaders from around the Tri-States gathered at Culver-Stockton College in Canton today, after a three-year hiatus, to discuss economic growth.

After searching for an executive director for the Tri-State Economic Summit, Leslie Sieck was appointed in March of this year along with a new permanent home.

“We all have something to bring to the table and we are stronger and louder and more efficient and affective when we can join forces together to move these initiatives together,” said Sieck.

She said she’s eager to have the summit reconvene this year so Tri-State leaders can grow and develop economic strategies together.

“This is their Tri-State Development Summit and we want our stake holders in the position to really impact the communities that are important to them,” said Seick. “It’s important that we approach these issues and challenges but also the opportunities together.”

Tri-State economic pioneer Thomas Oakley was honored at the program.

Before he passed earlier this year, he made a sizeable donation in hopes of securing Culver-Stockton college as a permanent home for the summit.

President of Culver-Stockton College Dr. Douglas Palmer said that this event is exciting for the students of the college as well since they get to learn about economic development in the Tri-States and use that in the next generation.

“One of the things we hope for is that our graduates are gonna stay here in the area, make a contribution, become leaders the next generation of people who are generating economic development and we know that the more they get involved as college students, the more likely they are to stay and work in the area after graduation,” said Palmer.

Throughout the event, guests had the chance to hear from River and Transportation Update panels, the Environmental Protection Agency and participated in lessons on Rural Development.

