Tropical Storm Fiona bringing heavy rains to Puerto Rico

At 11 a.m. ET Friday, Tropical Storm Fiona was moving at 14 mph, about 135 miles east of...
At 11 a.m. ET Friday, Tropical Storm Fiona was moving at 14 mph, about 135 miles east of Guadeloupe, the National Hurricane Center said.(NHC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Fiona was forecast to move across the Caribbean’s easternmost islands Friday night before slowing to a spot just south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday and Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Friday’s forecast increased the estimated rainfall totals for the affected islands, to as much as a foot (30 centimeters)in places across eastern and southern Puerto Rico and 16 inches (41 centimeters) in the eastern Dominican Republic. That much rain may cause flash floods and mudslides in higher terrain, and life-threatening surf possible as Fiona’s winds blow ashore, the Miami-based center said.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season’s sixth named storm was sustaining top winds of about 50 mph (85 kph) when an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft measured its progress Friday morning, the center said. Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days.

At 11 a.m. EDT on Friday, Fiona was moving at 14 mph (22 kph), about 135 miles (215 kilometers) east of Guadeloupe. Tropical storm warnings were in effect for the Leeward Islands, St. Maarten, Guadaloupe, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and a tropical storm watch was issued for Dominica and British Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis McDonald
Griggsville man arrested following 3 fires at Lynch’s Livestock
MGN
Fort Madison police uncover explosive device
Bed Bath & Beyond
Quincy store spared in latest list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures
FILE - The FedEx logo is seen on a delivery truck Tuesday, June 21, 2011, in Springfield, Ill....
FedEx to close stores, put off hiring as demand slumps
QHS PARADE
QHS Homecoming Parade marches down Maine

Latest News

FILE - The changing of the guard takes place as members of the public file pass the coffin of...
Thousands wait in cold to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine,...
Pressure on Russian forces mounts after Ukraine’s advances
QHS Blue Devils Ready To Kickoff Their Homecoming Game Tonight Against United Township
WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (Sept. 16) "LIVE" From Flinn With QHS Head Coach Rick Little
Mikella Debina was last seen on the south side of Anaehoomalu Bay near Waikoloa Beach Drive at...
AMBER alert issued for 15-year-old girl believed to be abducted from Hawaii Island beach
Indianapolis police shoot man who is allegedly connected to a daycare murder
Indianapolis police shoot man wanted in daycare murder