WEATHER ALERT Severe Storms possible this weekend

By Brian Inman
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Some forecast data is hinting at the potential for some scattered showers on Saturday. Although it looks as if things will be too dry to get anything really organized going we can’t rule out the potential for some isolated showers even on Saturday. There is a better shot at showers on Sunday as a matter of fact some of the storms could be on the strong to severe side Sunday night. Will be watching closely as a cold front is approaching the tri-state area and it may spark a couple of storms that make it to the severe side of things with gusty wind and some small hail. That cold front does not make a clean sweep through the region it just drags across the very northern tier. So there won’t be a significant cooldown, as a matter of fact, a major warm-up is in store for the tri-state area with temperatures up into the low to mid-90s possible Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. we will have another cold front make its way through the region for the first day of fall that will knock temperatures down to more seasonal levels for the end of next week. For the record high temperatures for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are all at 95 degrees. There are a couple of forecast models that take temperatures up to that 95° mark. At this time we have temperature is just below record levels

