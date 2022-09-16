WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (September 15) (3-0) South Shelby Cardinals Ready To Make The Trip To Titletown On “Football Friday Night!”

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The stage is now set for a Clarence Cannon Conference showdown in Monroe City on this “Football Friday Night!” (3-0) South Shelby will travel to Titletown to take on the (3-0) Panthers during their 2022 Homecoming game. SSHS will be in search of a little redemption on the gridiron as well after the “Black and Gold” pounded their way to win over the Cards last season.

The WGEM Sports-Cam traveled to Shelbina earlier today to check in on the Cardinals as they mentally prepare to take on MCHS, on their home turf , in one of the biggest games on the MSHSAA regular season football schedule this year.

