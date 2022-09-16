WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (September 15) John Wood Blazers Soccer Team Set To Welcome Parkland To The Gem City This Weekend

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Tri-State area college soccer fans will have a chance to see John Wood in action this Saturday against Region rival Parkland College. The (3-2) Blazers will have a chance to secure their 2nd victory in a row on the pitch this weekend if they can find a way to derail PC.

Last Tuesday on the road, the Blazers posted a big 2-1 win over Southwestern Illinois College. JWCC head coach Dr. Bob Cowman watched his squad jump out to an early 2-0 lead in that victory against SWIC. That lead came by way of two first half goals tallied by team captain Samy Aouati and Andrew Rudd.

John Wood and the Cobras of Parkland College are scheduled to hit the pitch Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.