WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (September 15) John Wood Blazers Soccer Team Set To Welcome Parkland To The Gem City This Weekend

NJCAA: JWCC Will Be In Search Of Their 2nd Win In A Row On Saturday
Tristen Terrill And The John Wood Soccer Team Set To Host The Parkland Cobras This Saturday
Tristen Terrill And The John Wood Soccer Team Set To Host The Parkland Cobras This Saturday
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Tri-State area college soccer fans will have a chance to see John Wood in action this Saturday against Region rival Parkland College. The (3-2) Blazers will have a chance to secure their 2nd victory in a row on the pitch this weekend if they can find a way to derail PC.

Last Tuesday on the road, the Blazers posted a big 2-1 win over Southwestern Illinois College. JWCC head coach Dr. Bob Cowman watched his squad jump out to an early 2-0 lead in that victory against SWIC. That lead came by way of two first half goals tallied by team captain Samy Aouati and Andrew Rudd.

John Wood and the Cobras of Parkland College are scheduled to hit the pitch Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (September 15)

Updated: 2 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (September 15) QND Raiders Soccer Team Set To Return To Action Saturday In St. Louis

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Raiders Preparing For A Saturday Contest On The Pitch Against Burroughs In St. Louis

Sports

WGEM Sports Update: Friday (September 16) QND Raiders Football Team Will Be Idle This Week In The IHSA Ranks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
The QND Raiders Will Not Be In Action On The IHSA Gridiron This Saturday In The Gem City

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (Sept. 15) John Wood Blazers Soccer Team Set To Return To Action

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

NJCAA Soccer Update: John Wood Blazers Set To Return To The Soccer Pitch In The Gem City This Weekend Against Parkland

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
JWCC Set To Host Parkland College On The Soccer Pitch On Saturday

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (Sept. 15) QHS Blue Devils Ready To Take On United Township Under The FFN Lights

Updated: 6 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (September 16) Quincy Blue Devils Prepare For Homecoming Game Against United Township At Flinn Memorial Stadium

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Blue Devils Ready To Bounce Back With A Win On The Gridiron After Last Week's Conference Setback On The Road Against Moline

Sports

JWCC receives grant for competency learning courses

Updated: 6 hours ago
WGEM News Today

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (Sept. 15) South Shelby Cards Ready To Face Top-Ranked Monroe City

Updated: 7 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (September 15) (3-0) South Shelby Cardinals Ready To Make The Trip To Titletown On “Football Friday Night!”

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
(3-0) South Shelby Ready To Put Their Undefeated Record On The Line This "Football Friday Night" In Titletown!