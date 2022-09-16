WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (September 15) QND Raiders Soccer Team Set To Return To Action Saturday In St. Louis

IHSA Soccer: Blue & Gold Now (7-3) On The Season On The Pitch
QND Head Coach Greg Reis Will Lead The Raiders To St. Louis On Saturday
QND Head Coach Greg Reis Will Lead The Raiders To St. Louis On Saturday
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Longtime Quincy Notre Dame head soccer coach will lead the Raiders back to action Saturday in the Gateway City. That’s where the “Blue & Gold Will Play In the first of a string of three road games on their 2022 regular season schedule.

(1-1) John Burroughs will be the team in QND’s sights this weekend in “The Gateway City.” Earlier this week Coach Reis had received some information from coaches around the region, that Burroughs was a team that would come ready to play. Information regarding their style of play, overall team strength, and depth of their roster, were not readily known. Even without that info earlier this week, the preparation continued at 10th & Jackson.

QND is coming off a tough 1-0 road setback that occurred on Monday against the Titans of Chatham-Glenwood.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (September 15)

Updated: 2 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports Update: Friday (September 16) QND Raiders Football Team Will Be Idle This Week In The IHSA Ranks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
The QND Raiders Will Not Be In Action On The IHSA Gridiron This Saturday In The Gem City

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (September 15) John Wood Blazers Soccer Team Set To Welcome Parkland To The Gem City This Weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
John Wood Blazers Set To Play Host To Parkland On Saturday

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (Sept. 15) John Wood Blazers Soccer Team Set To Return To Action

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

NJCAA Soccer Update: John Wood Blazers Set To Return To The Soccer Pitch In The Gem City This Weekend Against Parkland

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
JWCC Set To Host Parkland College On The Soccer Pitch On Saturday

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (Sept. 15) QHS Blue Devils Ready To Take On United Township Under The FFN Lights

Updated: 6 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (September 16) Quincy Blue Devils Prepare For Homecoming Game Against United Township At Flinn Memorial Stadium

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Blue Devils Ready To Bounce Back With A Win On The Gridiron After Last Week's Conference Setback On The Road Against Moline

Sports

JWCC receives grant for competency learning courses

Updated: 6 hours ago
WGEM News Today

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (Sept. 15) South Shelby Cards Ready To Face Top-Ranked Monroe City

Updated: 7 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (September 15) (3-0) South Shelby Cardinals Ready To Make The Trip To Titletown On “Football Friday Night!”

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
(3-0) South Shelby Ready To Put Their Undefeated Record On The Line This "Football Friday Night" In Titletown!