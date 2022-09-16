WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (September 16) Quincy Blue Devils Prepare For Homecoming Game Against United Township At Flinn Memorial Stadium

Western Big 6: QHS Playing Host To The UT Panthers In Search Of Their First WB6 Win Of 2022
QHS Blue Devils Ready To Rock And Roll Against United Township On Homecoming At Flinn Memorial...
QHS Blue Devils Ready To Rock And Roll Against United Township On Homecoming At Flinn Memorial Stadium
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -After last weeks road setback against Moline, the Quincy High Blue Devils won’t need any extra motivation when they hit the gridiron on “Football Friday Night” to face United Township. Although the Panthers are winless this season at (0-3), chances are highly unlikely that the “Blue & White” will overlook this squad from East Moline. (2-1) QHS wants to remain a serious contender for the conference crown this season, and if they were to go (0-2) in the WB6 standings, all hopes of winning a title this season would virtually be lost. Add to the fact that UT is rolling into “The Gem City” during Homecoming for QHS just adds to the drama. The Blue Devils don’t want to disappoint their legion of loyal boosters and fans that will probably fill the stadium to capacity on Friday. QHS had no problems beating the Panthers last season, but this in a new year with a new cast of players ready to see if they can perform at a high level, for a full 4 quarters, under the intensity of the Friday Night lights.

All-GLVC performer Greg Quince, a talented wideout and cornerback for QHS, believes that the Blue Devils will be more than ready to execute against the Panthers in less than 48 hours. One of the key factors that Quince indicated that we need to watch out for, centers around the play of the Blue Devils offensive and defensive linemen. Quince believes that the big men up front must dominate the line of scrimmage against the Panthers for the Blue Devils to ultimately be successful on Homecoming Night in all three phases of the game.

