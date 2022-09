WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (September 15) QHS Homecoming Pep Rally Moves Indoors For 2022 And The Unity Lady Mustangs Cruise To Another Win On The IHSA Volleyball Courts

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Thursday, September 15, 2022

IHSA Volleyball

Brown County 0

Quincy Notre Dame 2

QND beats Brown County 25-13, 25-12

QND Leaders:

Annie Eaton 19 assists

Emma Hoing 8 kills, 4 aces

West Hancock 0

Camp Point Central 2

CPC Lady Panthers Win (25-19, 25-15)

Central Leaders:

(SOPH) Lauren Mille (2 aces / 1 block / 5 kills / 1 dig)

(SR) Tori Fessler: 5 aces / 10 service pts / 5 kills / 1 block

(SR) Maggie Bowen (13 Digs)

(8-2) Central Will Host Payson-Seymour On Monday (Sept 19)

Illini West 2

Payson-Seymour 0

Illini West Wins By The Scores Of: (25-17, 25-14)

Southeastern 2

Western 0

(10-1) SE Lady Suns Win By The Scores Of: (25-17, 25-8)

SE Leaders:

Kills: Amanda Stephens (12) / Abbey McMillen (7)

Assists: Abigail Shaffer (18) / Amanda Stephens (6)

Digs: Summer Ramsey (13) / Abbey McMillen (10)

Aces: Abigail Shaffer & Kenzie Griswold 3

Blocks: Amanda Stephens 2

Calhoun 0

Unity 2

UHS Wins: (25-20 / 25-15 )

UHS Leaders:

Kyra Carothers: (7 Kills / 4 Blocks )

Ashlynn Arnsman (5 Kills / 2 Blocks)

Caroline Knox ( 9 Service Points / 4 Assists / 7 Digs )

Kylee Barry (13 Digs)

MSHSAA Volleyball

Hannibal 2

Mexico 1

HHS Pirates Win By The Scores Of: (25-18 / 25-22 / 25-20)

HHS Leaders:

Emilia Bates had 5 kills, 1 ace

Kate Maune had 9 kills, 8 digs, 2 blocks

Ashlyn Hess had 14 set assists,

Abbie Martin had 2 kills, 14 digs

Lexi Wheelan had 11 digs, 1 ace

Courtney Locke had 4 kills, 2 blocks

Nora Hark had 3 kills, 15 set assists

IGHSAU Volleyball

Keokuk 3

Danville 2

(11) Holly Trinity Catholic

(4) West Burlington

HTC Falls To Defeat In 5 Sets

MSHSAA Soccer

Hannibal 5

Canton 0

HHS Now (5-3) On The Season

HHS: Drew Porter (3 Goals)

NCAA Volleyball

Great Lakes Valley Conference

Quincy University 3

Missouri S & T 1

QU Wins By The Scores Of: (25-19, 25-18, 24-26, 25-23)

QU Hawks Now (11-0) On the Season

QU Match Leaders:

Mattison Norris: 17 kills, 10 digs, 2 aces

Makayla Knoblauch: 32 assists, 11 digs

MSHSAA Softball

Monroe City 2

South Shelby 5

Knox County 4

Schuyler County 3

North Shelby 13

Linn County 1

La Plata 8

Clark County 1

Louisiana 12

Wellsville 1

Bowling Green 1

Palmyra 0

BG Lady Cats Now (7-6)

PHS: Abbey Redd Belts Career Hit #100

Mark Twain 13

Van-Far 8

MTHS Now (2-7) On The Road

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.