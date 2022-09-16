WGEM Sports Update: Friday (September 16) QND Raiders Football Team Will Be Idle This Week In The IHSA Ranks

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Some sad news to pass along to Quincy Notre Dame football fans throughout the Tri-States this morning.

In a statement just released by QND’s Associate Athletic Director Eric Orne, the Raiders will not be in action this weekend on the IHSA gridiron. Unfortunately, QND officials were not able to find a replacement for (0-3) Hayti on the Raiders schedule.

QND was originally scheduled to face Hayti tomorrow at Advance Physical Therapy Field. The team was recently forced to pull out of the game against the Raiders due to injuries resulting in a low number of available players. The move will be counted officially as a forfeit by Hayti.

Sadly for the players and coaches at QND, the move left the (1-2) Raiders without an opponent to face on Saturday.

Quincy Notre Dame is now scheduled to return to action next Friday, September 23 against the Knights of Breese Mater Dei. That contest is set to get underway at 7:00 p.m. on the QND campus.

