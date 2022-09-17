Event venue construction continues at The Quarry House

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - A Hannibal Airbnb has been expanding to create a new event space.

Charlie and Laurel Phillips bought The Quarry House in 2018, which used to be dilapidated. They’ve been working all summer long to make it a destination for Hannibal residents and tourists.

Hannia Zavala and her friends are guests staying at The Quarry House Airbnb.

She said they have stayed at many Airbnb’s along the Mississippi River, but this one is special.

“We stay in a lot of Airbnb’s. This one is by far one of the best, if not, the best,” Zavala said.

Zavala admires the work that the Phillips have done to the place, especially in the backyard. For the past few months, the Phillips have been building a stage, pavilion and patio, as well as a bar inside a cave.

“We are hoping to make an event center for small to medium sized crowds of 60, maybe 70. Anything from weddings to reunions to get-togethers,” Charlie said.

Charlie said he finished the roof of the patio on Thursday, doing the work mostly himself.

Their goal is to attract Hannibal residents, tourists and more businesses to the south side of the city.

Maria Kuhns with the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council said the south side used to be the heart of commerce.

“It’s really cool to kind of bring that back, see what’s going on down there and create potential to that part of town because of its history,” Kuhns said.

Facing some supply chain issues and construction set backs, Charlie is eager to finish the project.

“It’s been exhausting, but very rewarding,” Charlie said.

Phillips said the whole project will be completed in late spring or early summer of next year.

