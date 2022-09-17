Fire breaks out on Shelts Lane in Quincy

A fire broke out Friday night at 2424 Shelts Lane in Quincy.
A fire broke out Friday night at 2424 Shelts Lane in Quincy.
By WGEM Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A fire broke out Friday night at 2424 Shelts Lane in Quincy.

Tri-Township Fire Protection District reported that the resident was working on a motorcycle in the garage when it backfired and caught fire at 6:54 p.m. on Friday.

Firefighters said the fire started spreading, which caused heavy fire damage to the attached garage.

Firefighters worked quickly and put out the fire before it could spread to the house.

Firefighters reported that no one was injured.

The Quincy Fire Department worked alongside Tri-Township Fire Protection District to put out the flames.

