Football Friday Night: (September 16) Blue Devils (QB) Bradyn Little Tosses 5 TD Passes To Lead QHS Past United Township At Flinn Memorial Stadium

Quincy High Is Now (3-1) On The Season After Beating The UT Panthers On Homecoming Night
QHS Blue Devils (QB) Bradyn Little Tosses 5 TD Passes Against United Township To Set A New...
QHS Blue Devils (QB) Bradyn Little Tosses 5 TD Passes Against United Township To Set A New School Record
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - In front of one of the largest crowds of the 2022 regular season to date at Flinn Memorial Stadium, the Blue Devil offense came out firing on all cylinders against United Township. QHS was led by Sophomore quarterback Bradyn Little who tossed a school record 5 touchdown passes against the Panthers defense as the Blue Devils rolled to a very impressive 49-14 win. Little also set a new record for passing yards in a game with over 360.

Junior wide out Jack Mettemeyer had 3 touchdown receptions on the night. Senior wide receiver Greg Quince fought through injury to finish the Western Big 6 conference game with 2 touchdown catches against UT.

With the win, Quincy High improves their overall record to (3-1) on the season and (1-1) in the WB6 standings.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Football Friday Night: (September 16) Trey Countryman And The Cardinals Of South Shelby Visit Titletown To Face The Top-Ranked Monroe City Panthers During Homecoming

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Monroe City Panthers Celebrate Homecoming Night With A 46-8 Win Over South Shelby

Sports

Football Friday Night: (September 16) Macomb Bombers Celebrate Homecoming As They Play Host To The Titans Of West Hancock

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Macomb Bombers Celebrate Homecoming On Football Friday Night!

Sports

Football Friday Night: (September 16) Camp Point Central Panthers Travel To Brown County And Post A 30 Point Win Over The Hornets

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Camp Point Central Panthers Remain Unbeaten On The WIVC North Gridiron

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (September 16) QHS Blue Devils Ready To Take On The Panthers For Homecoming At Flinn Memorial Stadium

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Head Coach Rick Little offers a scouting report on tonight's Homecoming Game "LIVE" from Flinn Memorial Stadium.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (September 16) “Sports Extra” Top-Ranked Monroe City Rolls Past (9) South Shelby In Titletown And QB Bradyn Little Leads The QHS Blue Devils To A Homecoming Win Over United Township

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
"Football Friday Night" Highlights And Scores From Across The Tri-States

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (September 15)

Updated: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (September 15) QND Raiders Soccer Team Set To Return To Action Saturday In St. Louis

Updated: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Raiders Preparing For A Saturday Contest On The Pitch Against Burroughs In St. Louis

Sports

WGEM Sports Update: Friday (September 16) QND Raiders Football Team Will Be Idle This Week In The IHSA Ranks

Updated: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
The QND Raiders Will Not Be In Action On The IHSA Gridiron This Saturday In The Gem City

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (September 15) John Wood Blazers Soccer Team Set To Welcome Parkland To The Gem City This Weekend

Updated: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
John Wood Blazers Set To Play Host To Parkland On Saturday

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (Sept. 15) John Wood Blazers Soccer Team Set To Return To Action

Updated: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT