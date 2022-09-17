Football Friday Night: (September 16) Blue Devils (QB) Bradyn Little Tosses 5 TD Passes To Lead QHS Past United Township At Flinn Memorial Stadium

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - In front of one of the largest crowds of the 2022 regular season to date at Flinn Memorial Stadium, the Blue Devil offense came out firing on all cylinders against United Township. QHS was led by Sophomore quarterback Bradyn Little who tossed a school record 5 touchdown passes against the Panthers defense as the Blue Devils rolled to a very impressive 49-14 win. Little also set a new record for passing yards in a game with over 360.

Junior wide out Jack Mettemeyer had 3 touchdown receptions on the night. Senior wide receiver Greg Quince fought through injury to finish the Western Big 6 conference game with 2 touchdown catches against UT.

With the win, Quincy High improves their overall record to (3-1) on the season and (1-1) in the WB6 standings.

