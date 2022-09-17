Football Friday Night: (September 16) Camp Point Central Panthers Travel To Brown County And Post A 30 Point Win Over The Hornets
WIVC-North Division Showdown In Mount Sterling Dominated By CPC
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - As expected, Camp Point Central head coach Brad Dixon had the Panthers ready to “rock and roll” from the opening kickoff tonight as they faced (3-0) Brown County on their home turf. Both teams were hungry for a win in this annual grudge match, and the play on the field certainly emphasized that point.
After the smoke cleared and the dust settled in Mount Sterling tonight, , “The Freaks” waked away with a hard fought 30-0 win over the Hornets.
Next week, “The Freaks” will travel to Jacksonville, Illinois for a Saturday game against Routt-Catholic
