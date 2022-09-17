Football Friday Night: (September 16) Macomb Bombers Celebrate Homecoming As They Play Host To The Titans Of West Hancock

MHS Offensive Unit Gets Rolling Early In McDonough County
Macomb Bombers Bomb The Titans Of West Hancock During Homecoming Game
Macomb Bombers Bomb The Titans Of West Hancock During Homecoming Game(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -From an emotional standpoint, tonight’s big Homecoming match-up against (0-3) West Hancock was certainly a huge one for (3-0) Macomb High! The Bombers were also pumped up about having another opportunity to play before their hometown crowd. MHS had not had that chance since their season-opener back on August 26. That’s when the Bombers dismantled the visiting Rockets of Rushville-Industry. Macomb posted an impressive 36-6 win in that Prairieland Conference game. Then after that contest, the Bombers played two straight road games, and played well, as they went on to post 2 additional victories.

Tonight of course was no time for the Bombers to look past the winless Titans on a night filled with a multitude of distractions. Macomb head coach Tanner Horrell and his staff, have been in and around the game too long to let that happen! To the credit of all involved, it didn’t. After 4 quarters of action, the Bombers cruised to a 46 point shutout win over West Hancock. The Titans fell to (0-4) overall after the setback while the Bombers improved to a perfect (4-0) overall and (3-0) in the conference standings.

Next Friday, the Bombers will host Farmington with first place in the conference standings on the line. The Titans will host Elmwood/Brimfield as they resume their quest to lock up their first win of the season.

