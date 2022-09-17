Football Friday Night: (September 16) Trey Countryman And The Cardinals Of South Shelby Visit Titletown To Face The Top-Ranked Monroe City Panthers During Homecoming

Clarence Cannon Conference Showdown Featuring A Local Duo Of Top 10 Ranked Teams From Class 1
Top-Ranked Monroe City Rolls To A 46-8 Win Over (9) South Shelby In Titletown
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The South Shelby-Monroe City football game has been talked about all week long throughout the “Show Me State.” Diehard Cardinal fans have been very vocal in discussing the varied talents of quarterback Trey Countryman, while Panther Nation diehards have held firm in stating that (3-0/1-0) Monroe City’s overall team strength and speed would simply be too much for the (3-0/1-0) Cardinals to counter for four quarters. Add to the fact that MCHS was playing a Homecoming Game, in front of hundreds of family and friends, and there was simply no way the Panthers would let this highly anticipated Clarence Cannon Conference game slip away in Titletown.

Some of the discussions were pretty emotional and heated at times, but once Friday finally rolled around, it was time to end all the trash talk, and let the players hit the turf and simply play the game. That’s just what the Panthers did at Lankford Field from the opening kickoff. The end result shown on the scoreboard when time expired told the story. In this battle of undefeated Top 10 ranked teams, it would be the top-ranked squad (Monroe City) who would walk away with a convincing 46-8 victory.

With the setback, the (3-1/1-1) Cardinals will now try and regroup and get back on the winning track as they host Clark County next Friday, in Shelbina, in another CCC battle. Meanwhile, (4-0) Monroe City will try and lock up their third conference win of the season, on the road next Friday, when they head to Centralia. Both games are slated to get underway at 7:00 p.m.

