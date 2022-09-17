John Wood Community College holds first-ever Blazer Bash

QUINCY (WGEM) - John Wood Community College students and faculty ramped up the school spirit on Saturday at an all-new public event called the Blazer Bash.

JWCC faculty said it’s a way to give back to the community. Nearly all of the JWCC sports teams played in their respective fields, plus the band performed.

Other organizations were there, too including the Quincy Humane Society, Tri-Township Fire and more.

“A lot of the activities we have here connect with the programs at John Wood,” said Enrollment Management Dean Tracy Orne. “We have a lot of career and technical programs that are in demand and we have our semi-trucks here today, we have our EMS folks here today.”

Orne said they would like to make the Blazer Bash an annual event.

