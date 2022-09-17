Quincy Arts Center hosts Art Fest

By Hunter Willis
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Art Center is hosting their Art Fest this weekend.

The event is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday. They will have low-cost activities, some free entertainment, and interactive pieces in the gallery for all ages to enjoy.

Kelsey Deters, the Director of Engagement and Marketing at the Quincy Art Center, is excited to show off the impact the arts have had on the area.

“The library, the theatre, Arts Quincy, the Children’s Museum,” Deters said. “We’ll have a bunch of community partners out to also show how art impacts their organizations. So we are really excited to show that off.”

If you wish to attend, the Quincy Art Center is at 1515 Jersey Street behind the Lorenzo-Bull House.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man sentenced to 10 years after emotional impact statements
Quincy man sentenced to 10 years from fatal crash
Travis McDonald
Griggsville man arrested following 3 fires at Lynch’s Livestock
Bed Bath & Beyond
Quincy store spared in latest list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures
MGN
Fort Madison police uncover explosive device
FILE - The FedEx logo is seen on a delivery truck Tuesday, June 21, 2011, in Springfield, Ill....
FedEx to close stores, put off hiring as demand slumps

Latest News

Quincy Arts Center hosts Art Fest
Quincy Arts Center hosts Art Fest
Palmyra home catches fire
Palmyra home catches fire
Event venue construction continues at The Quarry House
Event venue construction continues at The Quarry House
Quarry House construction
Event venue construction continues at The Quarry House