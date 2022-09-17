Quincy Arts Center hosts Art Fest

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Art Center is hosting their Art Fest this weekend.

The event is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday. They will have low-cost activities, some free entertainment, and interactive pieces in the gallery for all ages to enjoy.

Kelsey Deters, the Director of Engagement and Marketing at the Quincy Art Center, is excited to show off the impact the arts have had on the area.

“The library, the theatre, Arts Quincy, the Children’s Museum,” Deters said. “We’ll have a bunch of community partners out to also show how art impacts their organizations. So we are really excited to show that off.”

If you wish to attend, the Quincy Art Center is at 1515 Jersey Street behind the Lorenzo-Bull House.

