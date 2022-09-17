WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (September 16) QHS Blue Devils Ready To Take On The Panthers For Homecoming At Flinn Memorial Stadium

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - For the Blue Devils of Quincy High, the day has arrived. The day that all the players at QHS have stated all week that they wanted to arrive, has done just that. It’s now Game Day for the “Blue and White” who are now less than an hour from kickoff in their 2022 Homecoming Game against (0-3) United Township.

For (2-1) Quincy, let’s just share that they’re more than eager to hit the turf this evening at 7:00 p.m. and begin the process of healing. Healing from last week’s disappointing 34-20 setback against Moline. Quincy’s players thought they were ready to make a statement in that game against the reining Western Big 6 Champs. That didn’t happen. Now QHS will get another shot, to prove on the field, not through Social Media rants, that they are indeed ready to compete with the conference heavyweights for the 2022 Championship in the Western Big 6.

We’ll check in “LIVE” with QHS head coach Rick Little, and get his assessment on his team, and find out what they’ll need to do tonight against UT, to have a chance of locking up their first conference victory of the season.

