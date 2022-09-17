WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (September 16) “Sports Extra” Top-Ranked Monroe City Rolls Past (9) South Shelby In Titletown And QB Bradyn Little Leads The QHS Blue Devils To A Homecoming Win Over United Township

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Friday, September 16, 2022

“Football Friday Night”

Week 4

MSHSAA

(9) South Shelby 8

(1) Monroe City 46

Hannibal 48

Fulton 0

HHS Pirates: Aneyas Williams (4 Touchdowns)

MSHSAA

Palmyra 14

Macon 49

Mark Twain 50

Montgomery County 18

Schuyler County 30

North Shelby 74

Stanberry 72

Knox County 38

Scotland County 7

Salisbury 48

Bowling Green 64

Van-Far 6

Paris 0

Harrisburg 36

Clark County 50

Highland 8

North Callaway 30

Louisiana 12

IHSA

United Township 14

Quincy 49

QHS: QB Bradyn Little (5 TD Passes Tonight/New School Record)

Camp Point Central 30

Brown County 0

West Hancock 0

Macomb 46

Rushville-Industry 36

Havana 12

Illini West 0

Farmington 49

Pittsfield 7

New Berlin 39

IHSAA

Williamsburg 65

Central Lee 7

Washington 7

Fort Madison 37

Keokuk 14

Oskaloosa 7

NAIA Volleyball

Heart of America Athletic Conference

Canton / Charles Field House

William Penn 1

Culver-Stockton 3

C-SC Wins By The Scores Of: 25-21, 17-25, 25-23, 25-17

William Penn is 8-7 overall and 4-1 in the Heart

Culver-Stockton is 8-4 overall and 4-3 in the Heart

