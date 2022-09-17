WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (September 16) “Sports Extra” Top-Ranked Monroe City Rolls Past (9) South Shelby In Titletown And QB Bradyn Little Leads The QHS Blue Devils To A Homecoming Win Over United Township
Aneyas Williams Scores 4 Touchdown’s As Hannibal Shutsout Fulton 48-0
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Friday, September 16, 2022
“Football Friday Night”
Week 4
MSHSAA
(9) South Shelby 8
(1) Monroe City 46
Hannibal 48
Fulton 0
HHS Pirates: Aneyas Williams (4 Touchdowns)
MSHSAA
Palmyra 14
Macon 49
Mark Twain 50
Montgomery County 18
Schuyler County 30
North Shelby 74
Stanberry 72
Knox County 38
Scotland County 7
Salisbury 48
Bowling Green 64
Van-Far 6
Paris 0
Harrisburg 36
Clark County 50
Highland 8
North Callaway 30
Louisiana 12
IHSA
United Township 14
Quincy 49
QHS: QB Bradyn Little (5 TD Passes Tonight/New School Record)
Camp Point Central 30
Brown County 0
West Hancock 0
Macomb 46
Rushville-Industry 36
Havana 12
Illini West 0
Farmington 49
Pittsfield 7
New Berlin 39
IHSAA
Williamsburg 65
Central Lee 7
Washington 7
Fort Madison 37
Keokuk 14
Oskaloosa 7
NAIA Volleyball
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Canton / Charles Field House
William Penn 1
Culver-Stockton 3
C-SC Wins By The Scores Of: 25-21, 17-25, 25-23, 25-17
William Penn is 8-7 overall and 4-1 in the Heart
Culver-Stockton is 8-4 overall and 4-3 in the Heart
