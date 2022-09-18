Fall-Con brings games, celebrities and tourism to Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) -Fall-Con 2022 is happening at the Quincy Town Center this weekend.

The event features games, celebrity appearances and local and out of town vendors, like Patrick Kehoe.

“I travel around the conventions and different events basically to sell miniature games,” said Kehoe.

Kehoe travelled from St. Charles, Missouri to sell his Piratepat’s Games.

He said he’s taken a liking to Quincy natives.

“Seems like they’re outgoing, nice little town,” said Kehoe.

Fall-Con 2022 is bringing together the people of Quincy while also bringing in a little bit of tourism revenue into the Quincy economy.

Mike Stanbridge, director of Fall-Con, said hotels in the area are filled for the weekend.

“I don’t know if we’re responsible, but if you’re trying to book a hotel room tonight, it’s impossible guys,” said Stanbridge.

He said he plans to bring more local events to the area.

“I love the Town Center and we’re gonna continue to bring in more events,” said Stanbridge. “The kids have a great time. A lot of the kids in Quincy don’t get a chance to go to events like this.”

Actor Mark Holton spent some time in Quincy for the convention as well.

“There’s stuff to do and stuff to see. Come down, they have some smoked turkey legs that you will die for,” said Holton.

He made an appearance to introduce a special screening of his film, PeeWee’s Big Adventure in Quincy, but said he wants to experience more of the Tri-States.

“Then I found out Hannibal is just right down the road. And my Mark Twain thing went... [expression of excitement],” Holton said.

Fall-Con will continue at Quincy Town Center on Sunday.

Parking is free at the event and a special screening of Back to the Future will be held at 1 p.m.

One of the actors from that film, J.J. Cohen, will introduce the film and answer audience questions.

