Fishing for Freedom fundraiser attracts hundreds to Meyer

MEYER, Ill. (WGEM) - A few showers did not stop the fun in rural Meyer, Illinois Saturday afternoon as the 8th annual Fishing for Freedom fundraiser took place.

Hundreds flocked to the small village where numerous activities were set up including beach volleyball, axe throwing, a cornhole tournament and more.

The event also featured fresh food, and live music, with the band Captain Geech & The Shrimp Shack Shooters playing at 6 p.m.

Event coordinator and Red Dog Saloon Owner Kathie Palmer said she was thankful for everyone coming out to support the veterans.

“We’ve had a good turn out. We started at 8:30 getting set up this morning and it’s been constant with people coming. And we have over 200 silent auction baskets and we have lots of activities and four food trucks,” said Palmer.

All of the money raised from Saturday’s event goes to Fishing for Freedom of Quincy, which brings veterans out for a fishing tournament in the first week of June.

Palmer said events like this are important to help out the nations veterans, many of which suffer from health problems.

“It’s very important. We need to support them, even after they get out. We don’t know what they have seen and done overseas to keep us safe and free,” said Palmer.

The last seven fundraisers have raised nearly $160,000 for Fishing for Freedom.

She said she hopes to top last year’s fundraising total of $36,000.

They’ll reveal how much they raised this year during the first weekend of October.

One of the activities included a fun match of beach volleyball. (WGEM)

