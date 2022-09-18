John Wood Mansion celebrates 40 years of restoration

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - Members of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County were honored on Saturday at an event held at the John Wood Mansion.

They celebrated the 40th anniversary of the restoration of the historical mansion.

Officials said the mansion had been saved twice by the Quincy community, once in 1907 and again in 1982.

Ned Broemmel was a chairman of that restoration 40 years ago and said the support he had from the community and his peers was crucial.

“We had a wonderful team to restore it and we had a community behind us, we turned to the top people for consultants we just had a great time doing it, it was fun it was a lot of work,” said Broemmel.

Guests were welcomed with live music and cocktails at the event.

Broemmel and others gave presentations on the historical importance of the restoration project.

