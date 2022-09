QUINCY (WGEM) -

North Shelby are your champions for the third year in a row. They Beat Paris 13-0 in seven innings of play.

Natalie Thrasher pitched 7 innings, allowed just 3 hits, and had 10 K.

Addy Uhlmeyer 4 for 5, 2 Runs, 1 RBI

Caroline Linberger 2 for 4, 3RBI

Natalie Thrasher 2 for 4, 2 RBI

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.