Out of the Darkness Community Walks brings awareness to mental health

MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) -September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

According to the CDC, 1.2 million Americans attempted to commit suicide in 2020.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held a walk in Monroe City for suicide prevention awareness.

“Mental health is very important and when people can’t get the mental health that they need, we need to reach out and make awareness to bring whatever we can to those folks that are struggling,” said Out of the Darkness Community Walks Co-organizer Julia Price.

This is the second year the walk has taken place in Monroe City.

Around 25 people came out on Sunday and walked for loved ones that they lost to suicide.

“We don’t want to lose anymore people, so that’s why we come out walking. Try and get the word out to people,” said participant Steve Hayes.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention was designed to help families who have been affected by suicide and educate and support the public about suicide.

Price said the biggest things people can do is not be silent and ask for help.

“Reach out and ask for help. Ask a loved one, ask someone that you’re comfortable talking to. Please just don’t keep it to yourself and don’t let yourself get deeper in that darker place,” said Price.

Those who are struggling with suicidal thoughts can call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 988.

For more information on suicide prevention awareness, you can go to the AFSP website.

