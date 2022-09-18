Tri-State Diversity Coalition hosts Pride in the Park

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Tri-State Diversity Coalition had their second annual Pride in the Park event on Sunday.

Officials are are expecting there to be 400 people to come to Clat Adams Bicentennial Park for the event.

“Tri-State Diversity Coalition mission is to celebrate diversity, love and fellowship within the Tri-State community, so we hope that through today people feel that that has been the case,” said Tri-State Diversity Coalition President Chris Taylor.

Pride in the Park had food vendors, live music performances, a drag show and booths set up by local businesses.

As of now, Pride in the Park is in annual event, but Taylor said he sees their group having room for growth.

You can donate or volunteer for the Tri-State Diversity Coalition by visiting their website or Facebook page.

