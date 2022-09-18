Unity-Payson Football Makes Statement vs Routt Catholic

Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) -

The Unity-Payson Mustangs came out ready to prove a point against Routt Catholic Saturday night. The Mustangs struck first thanks to a nice run by Bryan Dieker. However, Routt Catholic would return the favor by scoring a touchdown of their own, and taking a 7-6 lead. It wasn’t until late in the first quarter, where Unity-Payson began to pull away. Ben McClelland came up with a big interception and took it all the way to the house for the pick six. After that it was smooth sailing for the Mustangs as they would cruise to a 42-14 victory.

