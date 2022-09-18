Weather Alert: Severe Storm Threat Continues

The threat for severe weather continues on Sunday for much of the region.
By Logan Williams
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
As the summer like weather continues, so does the summerlike storm threat. Strong to severe thunderstorms overnight should remain mostly to the North of the Tri-States, across Central Iowa. However, a strong storm or two cannot be ruled out overnight across Scotland, Clark and Lee counties especially where there is a level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather.

The risk for severe storms goes up slightly heading into Sunday. A weak cold front will arrive in the Northern counties during the day. This front, combined with the warm afternoon will provide enough juice in the atmosphere for some strong storms to develop Sunday afternoon and evening. The latest update from the Storm Prediction Center has shifted the threat area slightly North and East, but parts of the Tri-States remain under a level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather on Sunday. All hazards are possible... including heavy rain, hail, gusty winds and an isolated tornado or two.

After the storms roll out, conditions will dry out but stay on the warm side... with near record warm weather expected by Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

