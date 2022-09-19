Arts Quincy receives funding for kids activities

QUINCY (WGEM) -The National Endowment for the Arts and the Illinois Arts Council Agency awarded Arts Quincy $50,000 for kids activities.

The money is going towards after school programs based on the arts.

“It gives kids the experience of different types of art in their everyday. Arts Quincy is about increasing art access and with state and national funds added into the local funding mix, it really allows us to expand what we can do for kids in our area,” said Arts Quincy Executive Director Laura Sievert.

The funding allows Arts Quincy to provide these after school activities for free.

As of now, they’re able to offer this to 9 schools in Quincy.

Sievert said she hopes they can offer this to 17 schools come next year.

You can visit the Arts Quincy website for more information on these classes and when they will be.

