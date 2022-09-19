Arts Quincy receives funding for kids activities

WGEM News at Five
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -The National Endowment for the Arts and the Illinois Arts Council Agency awarded Arts Quincy $50,000 for kids activities.

The money is going towards after school programs based on the arts.

“It gives kids the experience of different types of art in their everyday. Arts Quincy is about increasing art access and with state and national funds added into the local funding mix, it really allows us to expand what we can do for kids in our area,” said Arts Quincy Executive Director Laura Sievert.

The funding allows Arts Quincy to provide these after school activities for free.

As of now, they’re able to offer this to 9 schools in Quincy.

Sievert said she hopes they can offer this to 17 schools come next year.

You can visit the Arts Quincy website for more information on these classes and when they will be.

Arts Quincy receives funding for kids activities
Sonora Township receives grant for new equipment
Local University of Illinois extension teaches rain scaping
