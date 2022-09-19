City to send notice to individuals who may have been impacted by cyber attack

An update to Quincy’s cyber attack
An update to Quincy’s cyber attack(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Mayor Mike Troup announced Monday that the city of Quincy would be sending notifications to a limited number of individuals who may have been impacted by the cyber attack on the city earlier this year.

In accordance with its legal obligations, the Mayor stated the city will send notices via U.S. Mail to any impacted individuals in which the city has complete address information.

According to the mayor, the city also posted notice of the incident on its website and issued a press release to national media outlets.

The mayor added there is no evidence that identity theft or fraud occurred as a result of this incident.

In May the city of Quincy faced what the mayor called one of the “worst cyber attacks’ to ever hit the community.

The cyber attack impacted the city’s computer systems and caused a temporary disruption to some municipal services.

It took the Quincy Police Department’s non-emergency phone lines down for a full day, police could not access their emails, they couldn’t process any Freedom of Information Act requests, their car computers are not working and they have to write paper copies for tickets and accident reports.

Many other departments of the city were affected, including the Quincy Fire Department and Quincy Public Library.

The city launched an investigation into the incident to confirm the nature and scope of it. They also notified federal law enforcement.

According to the mayor on Monday, the city’s municipal operations are fully functional at this time.

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A substantial severe weather threat exists across the area Sunday evening into Sunday night and...
Severe Weather Sunday Night
(Source: MGN)
Storm causes power outages in northeast Adams County
Structure fire breaks out in payson
Structure fire breaks out in Payson
FallCon 2022 is bringing together the people of Quincy while also bringing in a little bit of...
Fall-Con brings games, celebrities and tourism to Quincy
Northern Adams County residents, farmers clean up after Sunday night storms
Northeast Adams County residents, farmers clean up after Sunday night storms

Latest News

6 o'clock Northeast Adams County residents, farmers clean up after Sunday night storms
6 o'clock Northeast Adams County residents, farmers clean up after Sunday night storms
Arts Quincy receives funding for kids activities
Arts Quincy receives funding for kids activities
Sonora Township receives grant for new equipment
Sonora Township receives grant for new equipment
Local University of Illinois extension teaches rain scaping
Local University of Illinois extension teaches rain scaping
Trudy Busch-Valentine/Eric Schmitt (AP)
Poll: Schmitt leads Valentine in U.S. Senate race