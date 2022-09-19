City to send notice to individuals who may have been impacted by cyber attack

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Mayor Mike Troup announced Monday that the city of Quincy would be sending notifications to a limited number of individuals who may have been impacted by the cyber attack on the city earlier this year.

In accordance with its legal obligations, the Mayor stated the city will send notices via U.S. Mail to any impacted individuals in which the city has complete address information.

According to the mayor, the city also posted notice of the incident on its website and issued a press release to national media outlets.

The mayor added there is no evidence that identity theft or fraud occurred as a result of this incident.

In May the city of Quincy faced what the mayor called one of the “worst cyber attacks’ to ever hit the community.

The cyber attack impacted the city’s computer systems and caused a temporary disruption to some municipal services.

It took the Quincy Police Department’s non-emergency phone lines down for a full day, police could not access their emails, they couldn’t process any Freedom of Information Act requests, their car computers are not working and they have to write paper copies for tickets and accident reports.

Many other departments of the city were affected, including the Quincy Fire Department and Quincy Public Library.

The city launched an investigation into the incident to confirm the nature and scope of it. They also notified federal law enforcement.

According to the mayor on Monday, the city’s municipal operations are fully functional at this time.

