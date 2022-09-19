Dudley Street pavement improvements in Macomb

MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) - The Macomb Public Works Department announced that pavement improvements will begin Sept. 20, on Dudley Street.

Construction will be between Jefferson Street and Grant Street and will result in temporary road closures and potential delays.

Officials said that drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes.

All lanes will be open overnight and over the weekend.

Officials haven’t published any parking restrictions.

Construction is expected to be completed by Sept. 26.

