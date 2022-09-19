Indiana officer dies 5 weeks after she was shot at traffic stop

Richmond Police K9 Officer Seara Burton died surrounded by her family at Reid Health at 9:59...
Richmond Police K9 Officer Seara Burton died surrounded by her family at Reid Health at 9:59 p.m. Sunday.(Richmond Police Department)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ind. (WXIX/Gray News) – An Indiana police officer has died five weeks after she was shot in the head in the line of duty at a traffic stop.

Richmond Police K9 Officer Seara Burton died surrounded by her family at Reid Health at 9:59 p.m. Sunday, Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt announced in a prepared statement overnight.

Burton was 28 years old and joined the police department four years ago.

She was gunned down Aug. 10, just nine days before she was supposed to get married.

Burton was hospitalized for three weeks at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. Her injuries were described as “unrecoverable,” and she was removed from life support Sept. 1. She was moved to a hospice facility Sept. 3.

Police described her as “amazing” as she battled the odds.

“Seara continues to fight and show her strength,” a Sept. 15 update from the police department on Facebook read. “Please keep up the thoughts and prayers.”

Final arrangements are pending and will be announced when the details are available, according to the chief.

“We would sincerely like to thank the Richmond community, and those who have supported Seara, her family, and the department from near and far,” he wrote.

On Monday, the Richmond Police Department along with multiple other agencies will escort Burton’s remains back home from Dayton.

The suspect charged with her shooting, 47-year-old Phillip M. Lee of Richmond, is being held on a $1.5 million bond at an Indiana jail.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A substantial severe weather threat exists across the area Sunday evening into Sunday night and...
Severe Weather Sunday Night
(Source: MGN)
Storm causes power outages in northeast Adams County
Structure fire breaks out in payson
Structure fire breaks out in Payson
FallCon 2022 is bringing together the people of Quincy while also bringing in a little bit of...
Fall-Con brings games, celebrities and tourism to Quincy
A fire broke out Friday night at 2424 Shelts Lane in Quincy.
Fire breaks out on Shelts Lane in Quincy

Latest News

This undated photo provided to The AP shows Mark Frerichs, a U.S. veteran and civilian...
US contractor freed by Taliban in swap for drug trafficker
Colby Manning
Keokuk man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide
People gather outside after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake was felt in Mexico City, Monday, Sept....
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico’s Pacific coast
The Wichita Falls Police Department said they responded to three separate fentanyl-related...
13-year-old dies from suspected fentanyl overdose, police say
Drone video from Sept. 18, 2022, shows destroyed buildings in Izium, eastern Ukraine.
Ukraine warns of ‘nuclear terrorism’ after strike near plant