Keokuk man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide

Colby Manning
Colby Manning(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KEOKUK, Iowa (WGEM) - A Keokuk man pleaded guilty Monday to vehicular homicide for an incident that happened earlier this year, according to Lee County Attorney Ross Braden.

According to police, 29-year-old Colby Manning was attempting to outrun police in the early hours of May 1, 2022 when he struck a pedestrian.

The victim, 36-year-old Kyle Savage of Keokuk, was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City where he later died on May 9.

According to Braden, Manning was ordered to serve 10 years for vehicular homicide by eluding.

Braden stated, Manning’s parole was revoked as a result of the violation from this offense filed by the Department of Correctional Services on a drug charge, an indeterminate 10-year sentence, for which he was on parole from 2019.

The sentences were ordered to be served consecutively within the Iowa Department of Corrections for a total of an indeterminate 20-year sentence between the two matters.

