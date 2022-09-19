Local University of Illinois extension teaches rain scaping

WGEM News at Five
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NAUVOO, IL. (WGEM) - The University of Illinois extension site in Nauvoo is helping people in the community learn to reduce pollution from runoff.

A $4,000 grant came from the Extension Disaster Education Network to make this program happen.

The 3 class course had 23 people within the community sign up to learn more about landscape design and management practices that reduce pollution runoff.

“We really hope that after this course, whether folks install a rain garden or whether they don’t, we really just want them to think about what happens to the water that falls on their house, their yard, their property and where does it go. Everything we do goes down stream and we want to be a good neighbor,” said University of Illinois Horticulture Educator Chris Enroth.

The grant provided them with a manual, guide book, registration and 1,500 plants.

Enroth said they would like to continue providing this program to different organizations if possible.

