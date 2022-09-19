Near Record Heat Expected

By Brian Inman
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - After significant storm damage rolling through the region Sunday night we are in for some hot temperatures. This will be quite the roller coaster with near-record high temperatures on Tuesday in the mid-90s. But a cold front will slide through the region late Tuesday and that will knock our temperatures down to daytime high temperatures on Thursday only in the mid-60s so 30° cooler than where we will be on Tuesday. There is a limited potential for some showers and thunderstorms to roll through there with the cold front. And another shot of some showers and thunderstorms on Friday.

