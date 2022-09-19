Near Record Heat Expected

QUINCY (WGEM) - After significant storm damage rolling through the region Sunday night we are in for some hot temperatures. This will be quite the roller coaster with near-record high temperatures on Tuesday in the mid-90s. But a cold front will slide through the region late Tuesday and that will knock our temperatures down to daytime high temperatures on Thursday only in the mid-60s so 30° cooler than where we will be on Tuesday. There is a limited potential for some showers and thunderstorms to roll through there with the cold front. And another shot of some showers and thunderstorms on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.