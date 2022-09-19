Northeast Adams County residents, farmers clean up after Sunday night storms

By WGEM Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Caption

QUINCY (WGEM) - Storm damage assessment and cleanup is in full swing Monday in parts of Adams County.

Homes and fields in the northern portions of the county have sustained damage after a series of storms rolled through the area Sunday night around 10 p.m.

Farmers were not only dealing with destroyed outbuildings, but high winds also flattened corn fields outside of Camp Point and Golden.

Trees in Golden and Camp Point were uprooted, and power outages were reported.

Residents in the area have been busy picking up large tree limbs and debris.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A substantial severe weather threat exists across the area Sunday evening into Sunday night and...
Severe Weather Sunday Night
(Source: MGN)
Storm causes power outages in northeast Adams County
Structure fire breaks out in payson
Structure fire breaks out in Payson
FallCon 2022 is bringing together the people of Quincy while also bringing in a little bit of...
Fall-Con brings games, celebrities and tourism to Quincy
A fire broke out Friday night at 2424 Shelts Lane in Quincy.
Fire breaks out on Shelts Lane in Quincy

Latest News

Northeast Adams County residents, farmers clean up after Sunday night storms
Northeast Adams County residents, farmers clean up after Sunday night storms
Camp Point storm damage
Camp Point Storm Damage
QMG announces new technology for prostate cancer
Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 18th, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 18th, 2022