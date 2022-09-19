Northeast Adams County residents, farmers clean up after Sunday night storms

Autoplay Caption

QUINCY (WGEM) - Storm damage assessment and cleanup is in full swing Monday in parts of Adams County.

Homes and fields in the northern portions of the county have sustained damage after a series of storms rolled through the area Sunday night around 10 p.m.

Farmers were not only dealing with destroyed outbuildings, but high winds also flattened corn fields outside of Camp Point and Golden.

Trees in Golden and Camp Point were uprooted, and power outages were reported.

Residents in the area have been busy picking up large tree limbs and debris.

This story will be updated.

