Pittsfield youth football coach arrested for alleged theft

Matthew Robinson
Matthew Robinson(Pittsfield Police Department)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - The Pittsfield Police Department on Monday reported the arrest of the Pittsfield Saukee Youth Football Club head football coach for alleged theft.

Police Chief Michael Starman reported that 25-year-old Matthew Robinson of Pittsfield was arrested on Sept. 13 and charged with one count of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft.

Starman stated the felony theft is a result of an investigation into suspicious purchases made from a checking account of the Pittsfield Saukee Youth Football Club.

Starman stated that Robinson allegedly used the club’s checking account to make unauthorized purchases.

According to Starman, the investigation revealed that Robinson spent over $3,000 in personal purchases and checks written to family members. Starman reported that Robinson allegedly endorsed and cashed the checks and kept the money.

Starman added the misdemeanor theft charge is the result of an investigation that alleges Robinson was employed by a local business that donated services to a family in rural Pittsfield that suffered a house fire.

Starman reported that Robinson allegedly defrauded the family by collecting money from them for the service when the services were donated by the local business.

Robinson was booked into the Pike County Jail and later posted bond and was released.

