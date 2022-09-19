QMG announces new technology for prostate cancer

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Medical Group announced on Monday the addition of a new imaging tool that will improve the staging of prostate cancer. This technology is called the prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA PET scan.

The PSMA PET scan enables more precise detection of prostate cancer leading to better treatment for men.

According to the American Cancer Society, in 2022 an estimated of 268,490 cases of prostate cancer will be diagnosed. Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer for American men.

QMG Radiation Oncologist Dr. Michael Fallon said the scans will provide better care for men who are diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“PSMA is a specific protein manufactured by prostate cells. Recent studies have shown that a radioactive solution designed to attach to the PMSA protein greatly improves the ability of the PET scan to detect prostate cancer,” Fallon said. “This allows the radiologist to detect prostate cancer earlier in its progression, improving the ability to accurately diagnose, and treat prostate cancer.”

QMG Nuclear Medicine Technologist Beth Mealiff said the PSMA PET scans help find the extent of the patient’s prostate cancer.

“This technology is huge for prostate cancer patients because there is finally a tracer that targets prostate cancer cells specifically,” Mealiff said. “It also requires little to no preparation for the patient. Normally for a FDG PET scan, the patient must fast for six hours and have a blood sugar below 150 at the time of the test. PSMA PET does not require any fasting which is a relief to a lot of patients.”

For more information, visit QMG’s website.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.