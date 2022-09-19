QU professor holds debate forum in honor of U.S. Constitution Day

By Hunter Willis and Makenzi Henderson
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - You were encouraged to have difficult discussions Monday in honor of the U.S. constitution.

That’s what participants in a forum did at Quincy University as they celebrated Constitution Day.

It was actually on Saturday, Sept. 17, but they formally observed it on Monday, Sept. 19 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Associate professor of political science, Neil Wright said, they debated whether offensive books should be banned in American schools and libraries using the Constitution as the starting point. He said participants grappled with the tension between freedom of speech, the requirements of true education, and the care for the young.

“Not gonna make too many friends making arguments in a bar or necessarily else where. We want to provide a space where we can see each other as human beings with differences of opinion and try to persuade one another,” Wright said.

Constitution Day is a national celebration commemorating the formation and signing of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787, recognizing all who have become citizens.

