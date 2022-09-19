Quiet and hot after a stormy night

QUINCY (WGEM) - After a very stormy night we are starting off our Monday morning with clearing clouds. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s. We will have a mostly sunny day with hotter temperatures. Daytime highs are expected to be in the upper 80s. However, dew points will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. That means we will have to deal with some humidity. The humidity will cause it to feel hotter than it really is with feels like temperatures in the low 90s. Into tonight, the mostly clear skies will continue. Lows will be pretty warm for this time of year. Lows will be in the upper 60s for places such as Macomb and Mount Sterling. The rest of the Tri-States will be in the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be the hottest day of the week as we get very close to a record high. Humidity levels will not be as high as today, but will still have some low humidity. It will be another sunny to mostly sunny day. Later that night, we will have even warmer nighttime lows in the low to mid 70s.

Heading into Wednesday, another cold front is expected to come through.

