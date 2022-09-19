Smiley’s Family Farm opens for the Fall season

INDUSTRY, Ill. (WGEM) - With Fall just four days away, Smiley’s Family Farm, Orchard and Pumpkin Patch is now open for weekend business.

With Sunday being opening day for the farm, Smiley’s is home to over 15 varieties of pumpkins, gourds and squash. Attendees are able to pick from the apple orchard, catch a hay-rack ride, play basketball and more.

For Co-owner Lesley Smiley, it’s about giving families in rural Western Illinois a chance to create lasting memories.

“Around here, there’s not a lot of venues to be able to create a great, significant family memory and that’s what I was trying to do,” Smiley said. “You have to have that element of fun, something to build that memory on with and this it what we’re providing.”

New to the farm this year is a frozen lemonade and smoothie stand. This year marks the 10th year Smiley’s has been open for family fun. The farm is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located at 14600 N 350th Road in Industry, Ill.

There is no admission cost.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.