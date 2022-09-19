Sonora Township receives grant for new equipment

NAUVOO, Ill. (WGEM) - People who live in Nauvoo can expect to see a new snow plow this winter.

The Sonora Township received a $59,500 grant from the USDA.

The grant helped them get a four wheel drive truck with a dump bed and snowplow.

Their old snow plow was over 15 years old and was starting to break down.

“The new truck is going to be a lot less maintenance. Just last winter we had to put all new brake chambers and all sorts of stuff to get us through the winter with the old truck. I think the a new truck like we have will eliminate a lot of that,” said Sonora Township Road Commissioner Bryton Hopp.

Hopps said they’re working on getting concrete floors in their garage.

Next year he wants to have insulation to maintain the life of their new plow.

