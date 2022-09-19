Storm causes power outages in northeast Adams County

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CAMP POINT, Ill. (WGEM) - Parts of Camp Point and Liberty were without power Sunday night after storms producing high winds passed through the area around 10 p.m., according to Adams County Emergency Management Director John Simon.

Simon said the storms knocked over power polls near Camp Point resulting in the outages.

Simon said he expected the outages to persist into Monday morning.

