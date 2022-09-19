Structure fire breaks out in payson

QUINCY (WGEM) - Multiple departments spent the early morning hours Monday putting out a house fire at 406 North Maine Street in Payson, Illinois.

Daughter of the homeowner, Mackayla Schullian, said the fire started in the basement between midnight and 12:30 a.m. and ended up fully engulfing the house.

Officials from the Payson Fire Department said crews arrived on scene around 12:50 a.m. to find the house fully engulfed.

They said there were no injuries but the house is a total loss.

Other responding agencies included the Adams County EMS and Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

There’s been no word so far on what caused the fire to break out.

